 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Births decrease as NZ records its lowest fertility rate

share

Source:

NZN

An increase in population has seen the lowest recorded levels of births per woman in New Zealand, according to Stats NZ.

Source: istock.com

The country's total fertility rate in 2017 was down to an average of 1.81 births per woman over their lifetime - which is the lowest fertility rate the country has seen.

Although the number of births increased slightly - 59,610 live births were registered in 2017 which is up 180 from 2016 - the fertility rate still decreased, Stats NZ said.

Despite a low fertility rate, the total New Zealand population continues to grow, driven by near-record levels of migration in 2017, says population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan.

New Zealand's total fertility rate has been relatively stable for the last four decades, ranging from 1.81 births per woman in 2017 to 2.19 in 2008.

"In contrast, fertility rates increased dramatically following the Great Depression and WWII, peaking at 4.31 births per woman in 1961," Mr Dolan said.

The reduction in birth rates since 2008 has been mainly driven by trends among women aged 15-29 years, whose birth rates are now at record lows.

Meanwhile, in 2017, the teenage fertility rate dropped to 15 births for every 1000 women aged 15-19 years - just under half the 2008 rate of 33.

The teenage fertility rate peaked at 69 for every 1000 women in 1972.

Related

Health

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Northland school in lockdown as police hunt gunman after shots fired at house

00:15
2
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

00:22
3
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

01:36
4
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

15:22
5
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery


Northland school in lockdown as police hunt gunman after shots fired at house

The Armed Offenders squad is travelling to the scene at Ahipara.

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 