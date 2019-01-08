TODAY |

'Birds are suffering', Wellington SPCA calls for bird decorating to stop

Wellington SPCA has received multiple reports of birds decorated in tinsel and other decorations which are causing them to suffer by restricting their flying and eating habits.

The SPCA wants members of the public to come forward if they know anything about the decorated birds. Source: SPCA

It mirrors a case from January this year, in which the Wellington SPCA removed homing pigeons inhumanely tied up with Christmas decorations from a house. Concerned members of the public had started reporting similar sightings three years earlier.

In the past three days alone the SPCA says there has been a new report each day, with one report of a dead bird. 

The birds are being decorated in tinsel and other decorations including gold and red tinsel bows, pink and blue ribbons, and yellow feathers.

They are a variety of non-natives, and have been seen flying around the Kilbirnie area, in particular Te Whiti and Salek Street.

Wellington SPCA says the birds are often unable to move naturally because of the decorations which prevent them from flying, eating and drinking.

"We don't yet know if this is an act of intentional cruelty, but the birds are suffering so we're speaking out in the hopes that it stops," an SPCA statement read. 

The SPCA said there have been extensive efforts made by their Inspectorate Team to find the person responsible but at this stage it is to no avail.  

"We were unable to find the person responsible. We are continuing to treat this as an ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information or sightings of decorated birds can contact the SPCA 's Wellington centre on (04) 389 8044.

