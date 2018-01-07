 

Bird shelters busy with lost chicks as severe storm takes toll on wildlife

The recent storm has taken a toll on wildlife, with bird shelters receiving large numbers of lost chicks and birds that are injured or simply exhausted.

The wind’s also blew in some unusual visitors.
The wind has also blown in some unusual visitors, New Zealand Bird Rescue Charitable Trust hospital manager Sam La Hood said they have had a mollymawk come in, which is a type of albatross.

"That's pretty rare for even us to see and that's a bird that has just been exhausted in the high wind and such from the storm and was found on the beach and brought in to us."

The Auckland Bird Rescue Centre has taken in 70 birds in two days following the big storm and it is keeping volunteers busy.

High winds can cause birds to fly into windows or other hard surfaces, Ms La Hood said the birds can get concussed and lose their tail feathers.

Two moreporks also fell out of their nest in the Bay of Plenty, they will have to stay in captivity until they are old enough to be released.

