Biosecurity alert as plant fungal disease found on NZ mainland for first time

A biosecurity response is underway after the detection of a fungal disease called myrtle rust on mainland New Zealand for the first time, ministers say.

It can seriously damage various species of native and introduced plants in the myrtle family, including pohutukawa, rata, manuka, gum, bottlebrush and feijoa.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry announced the discovery today.

The Ministry for Primary Industries was notified on Tuesday evening by a nursery in Kerikeri that five pohutakawa seedlings had suspected myrtle rust, and laboratory testing has now confirmed this, Mr Guy said.

"MPI has moved quickly and initiated a Restricted Place notice to restrict the movement of any plants and people at the site, and is treating nursery stock with fungicide spray as a precaution. Work is also underway to trace any stock that has left the nursery and all other nurseries in Kerikeri are being inspected today," he said.

"The disease is prevalent in eastern Australia and Tasmania, and was discovered on Raoul Island in late March this year."

Ms Barrie says the incursion could have serious consequences for some native species.