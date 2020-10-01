BioPak issues recall of all reusable cups manufactured since 2013

BioPak New Zealand is calling for the voluntary recall of all of its reusable ByoCups manufactured since 2013 amid concerns the bottom of the cup may detach.

BioPak has called for a voluntary recall of all ByoCups manufactured since 2013. Source: BioPak

On their website, the plant-based sustainable packaging company said users could be injured if the bottom of the cups were to detach while containing hot liquid.

The affected containers include:



8oz White ByoCup (BM-BCR-8-W), 8oz Green ByoCup (BM-BCR-8-G)

12oz White ByoCup (BM-BCR-12-W), 12oz Green ByoCup (BM-BCR-12-G)

16oz White ByoCup (BM-BCR-16-W), 16oz Green ByoCup (BM-BCR-16-G)

All custom versions of a ByoCup

BioPak is now working with New Zealand's Trading Standards on the voluntary recall.



It comes amid a push in recent years for people to switch to reusable coffee cups to slow an estimated 295 million disposable cups which end up in New Zealand landfills each year.



It includes a trial by Air New Zealand last year for edible cups in a bid to reduce its waste.

Anyone looking to return affected stock for immediate collection and a refund can contact BioPak at care@biopak.com.au.