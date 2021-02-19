TODAY |

Billy Te Kahika pleads not guilty to charges after anti-lockdown protest

Source: 

Two men - including the former leader of the Public Party - have appeared in the Auckland District Court charged with breaching alert-level 4 lockdown restrictions on public gatherings yesterday.

Billy Te Kahika. Source: rnz.co.nz

Billy Te Kahika and co-accused Vinny Eastwood were two of four people arrested as about 50 protesters stood outside the TVNZ offices in Auckland CBD yesterday.

They were arrested 45 minutes into the protest as police moved in to deal with the gathering.

They appeared by videolink before Judge Peter Winter today.

Te Kahika and Eastwood each face two charges under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and one charge under the Search and Surveillance Act.

Te Kahika pleaded not guilty and was bailed to appear back in the court in October.

Eastwood, 37, was remanded without plea and bailed to appear next month.

The lunchtime protest outside the Television New Zealand headquarters in Auckland could have sparked a "super-spreader" event, the court was told.

Judge Winter granted bail for both defendants and said there were about 100 people at the protest, many of whom were not wearing masks or socially distancing.

He said the allegations were serious.

The maximum penalty if convicted is six months' jail or a $4000 fine.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland University student tests positive for Covid-19
2
Seven Wellington locations of interest including flight from Auckland
3
Wellington trio among 11 new cases as lockdown extended
4
Auckland will need longer Covid lockdown - Bloomfield
5
1 NEWS' Jenny Suo finds out about lockdown after four-day tramp without internet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NSW v NZ: How lockdowns differ in response to Delta

Cabinet to announce any change in alert levels tomorrow

Kiwis aged 12-15 now able to get Covid-19 vaccine

01:36

Delta outbreak cases a 'close match' to recent Sydney returnee