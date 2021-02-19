Billy Te Kahika faces deception and electoral charges

Former New Zealand Public Party leader Billy Te Kahika is facing deception and electoral charges.

Billy Te Kahika. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Jean Bell for rnz.co.nz

The matter was briefly heard over audio-visual link at the Auckland District Court today, where Te Kahika's interim name suppression lapsed.

Te Kahika was accused of filing a false candidate donations return, filing a false candidate expenses return, and failing to retain records verifying the return of candidate donations and election expenses under the Electoral Act.

He also faced charges relating to obtaining $5000 by deception and causing Michael Stuart Kelly a loss of $10,000 under the Crimes Act.

The alleged offending occurred between July 2020 to February 2021, according to charging documents obtained by RNZ.

Te Kahika faces a trial by jury.