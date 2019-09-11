TODAY |

Billionaire Sean Parker makes 'significant investment' in Sir Peter Jackson's Weta Digital

More From
New Zealand
Business
Movies
North America

An early pioneer in US social media has invested in Peter Jackson's video effects company Weta Digital.

Billionaire Sean Parker has made an undisclosed "significant investment" in the award-winning Wellington-based Weta, which has worked on blockbusters including The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

"I have long admired Peter Jackson's and Fran Walsh's work, and the ground-breaking video effects and animation that Weta Digital has created over the last two decades," Mr Parker said.

"I look forward to helping grow Weta Digital and I am excited to partner with Peter [Jackson], the leadership of Weta, and its incredibly talented team."

No details of the type or value of the investment were disclosed.

The company is majority owned by Peter Jackson, Frances Walsh and Philippa Boyens, according to Companies Office records.

Mr Parker has had a colourful past. He was a teenage computer hacker, who escaped prosecution as he was too young.

He founded the file-sharing service Napster, which was closed down under law suits from music and entertainment companies alleging piracy.

He later joined Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2004 to grow the social media behemoth, but reportedly left under pressure from investors after drugs were found in his house, although he was never charged.

The 39-year-old is estimated to be worth about US$2.7 billion. He founded the Parker Foundation, which invests in science and health ventures.

rnz.co.nz


Entrepreneur Sean Parker. Source: Getty
More From
New Zealand
Business
Movies
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Billionaire Sean Parker makes 'significant investment' in Sir Peter Jackson's Weta Digital
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
4
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
5
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:07

Kiwi legend Temuera Morrison channels England coach Eddie Jones in latest acting challenge

Ex-Marist Brother avoids jail for historical abuse of young girl who says he destroyed her life
00:37

NZ's adoption and surrogacy laws 'complicated, expensive and convoluted', says father who aims to change them
01:14

Family rescued from top of California waterfall after sending SOS in a bottle downstream