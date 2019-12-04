TODAY |

Billion dollar increase in transport costs if Auckland's port moves north, truck drivers say

Katie Bradford, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Truck drivers say moving Auckland’s port to Northport near Whangārei would add an extra $1 billion to the cost of moving goods around the country.

Source: Breakfast

A report by the National Road Carriers Association says moving the port north would also increase emissions and add to congestion.

Multiple reports have suggested the port should be moved and the proposal is a bottom line in the confidence and supply agreement between New Zealand First and Labour.

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) chief executive David Aitken says while it would increase business by five-fold, the costs outweigh the benefits.

The report finds heavy truck traffic would increase, particularly on roads around the proposed Swanson road-rail inland port and across Auckland.

It says Auckland’s business growth is moving south, and with the golden triangle of Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty dominating economic growth, Whangārei is too far away.

Around 340,000 heavy truck trips and 27,000 freight trains would be needed to carry containers and goods from Northport to the proposed inland port at Swanson.

Other concerns include travel time, competitiveness and sustainability.

New Zealand
Business
Auckland
Northland
Katie Bradford
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Another flu virus detected in China that poses risk of pandemic
2
EU allowing New Zealanders to travel to Europe from tomorrow
3
New Auckland speed limits in force from today - check the map of your route
4
Questions go unanswered about how dangerous gang member was able to escape police custody
5
Meridian, Contact Energy accused of anti-competitive behaviour, causing prices to rise
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Creation of trans-Tasman bubble will be up to Australia's leaders, Ardern says
09:33

Paula Bennett didn't give Todd Muller the 'option' to change her mind about retirement

04:30

Government must take more 'collaborative' approach to how it sources PPE - supplier

Border reopening must be priority with billions of dollars of opportunities on hold - Business NZ