Billion dollar boost for government books as economy builds

The government's books continue to go from strength to strength on the back of a growing economy.

Treasury's update on the Crown's finances for the five months to November show an almost $1b improvement since the last forecast just before Christmas.

In the Half Year Economic Update in December, Treasury had been forecasting a deficit of $1.7b for the five months to November.

However, the deficit has in fact come in at $768m and improvement of $936m on what was forecast.

Treasury says the improvement is due to tax revenue being higher than expected and expenses being lower.

Meanwhile the overall operating balance, that includes accounting changes and gains and losses from government investments such as the Super Fund, is a whopping $3.4b higher than Treasury had been forecasting late last year.