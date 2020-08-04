Bill to strengthen renters' rights passes final reading in Parliament

A bill that increases security and stability for tenants has passed its final reading in Parliament.

The Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill removes rental bidding and changes the period for rental increases to 12 months.

The most significant change when it becomes law will see so-called no cause evictions disappear.

At the moment landlords can give a 90-day eviction notice to tenants on open-ended tenancies without stating why.

Under the new law, the landlord would have to apply to the Tenancy Tribunal with three examples over three months of bad behaviour.

It also allows victims of family violence to end a tenancy with two day's notice.

National voted against the legislation, with MP Alfred Ngaro saying it should be called the "I hate the landlords bill".

Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi said the law change would ensure the nearly one third of New Zealanders who lived in rental properties could set down roots in their community.