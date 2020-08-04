TODAY |

Bill to strengthen renters' rights passes final reading in Parliament

Source: 

A bill that increases security and stability for tenants has passed its final reading in Parliament.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill removes rental bidding and changes the period for rental increases to 12 months.

The most significant change when it becomes law will see so-called no cause evictions disappear.

At the moment landlords can give a 90-day eviction notice to tenants on open-ended tenancies without stating why.

Under the new law, the landlord would have to apply to the Tenancy Tribunal with three examples over three months of bad behaviour.

It also allows victims of family violence to end a tenancy with two day's notice.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew King says the law that’s currently before Parliament could put some people off investing in property. Source: Breakfast

National voted against the legislation, with MP Alfred Ngaro saying it should be called the "I hate the landlords bill".

Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi said the law change would ensure the nearly one third of New Zealanders who lived in rental properties could set down roots in their community.

"This bill aligns New Zealand's rental laws with the present day realities of renting in New Zealand, it ensures there are appropriate protections in place for both renters and for landlords."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
2
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
3
Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players
4
BBC reporter captures terrifying moment Beirut explosion strikes while recording interview
5
Man who died after Flaxmere police chase named as Mongrel Mob member Stacey Owen Waaka
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:58

NZ 'highly vulnerable' to new Covid-19 outbreak as protective measures dwindle
02:21

Researchers hope drug test developed at Otago University will transform anti-doping

Primary pupils happy to be fizzy drink-free
01:49

Lotto Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no one hits $34 million prize