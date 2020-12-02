Bill the stolen pomeranian dog reunited with owner after being found by police in Auckland

A pomeranian dog called Bill which was stolen from a home in Kingsland on Sunday has been reunited with his owner.

Police return Bill the pomeranian to his rightful owners after he was stolen from an Auckland property. Source: Supplied

Police received a report of the dog theft on Sunday, which is understood to have happened when three men gatecrashed a gathering at the Kingsland home.

A social media post calling for his return and asking for clues was widely shared, including images of the alleged dog-nappers.

Auckland City Police said today that Bill had been found at an address in Manukau with the help of officers in Avondale, and returned to his owner, Lucinda Rose.

"As you can see they were ecstatic to have him home, and we were pleased we could help," police said.