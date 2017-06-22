 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In a dramatic turnaround, Prime Minister Bill English today recalled that he told disgraced MP Todd Barclay in 2015 that secretly taping staff conversations "wasn't good behaviour".

"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.
Source: 1 NEWS

The admission comes in stark contrast to Mr English's memory Tuesday of his involvement with the Barclay 2015 "employment dispute".

On Tuesday Mr English said he didn't know who relayed information about the Barclay dispute in 2015, but then later conceded he spoke to Mr Barclay in 2015 after reading the statement he provided to police at the time.

But in a press conference today, Mr English was suddenly much clearer over the conversations he had with Barcaly in 2015.

Prime Minister Bill English says those involved in the dispute may have been "surprised that it became a police matter at all".
Source: 1 NEWS

"My advice to him was that that wasn't good behaviour, in fact to all the parties involved that they could behave better," English said.

"It wasn't acceptable behaviour in the sense of it led to an employment dispute including with people who worked for me who I regarded as quite competent.

The Prime Minister says the Barclay saga is just a part of the "scraps" that happen in politics.
Source: 1 NEWS

"That was resolved then in the correct way, which was between the employer and the employee, the employer being Parliamentary Services. And then subject to a confidentiality agreement."

The Prime Minister says he wasn't part of Barclay's decision to step down but said that he made the right decision.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, in a press conference with a number of mixed messages, the Prime Minister also said people close to the 2015 Barclay employment dispute were initially surprised it even became a police investigation.

“I refute the allegations of cover up,” Mr English said.

“These matters were widely canvassed in the media. The police were investigating in a way that surprised even the people who may have been close to it, that it became a police matter at all.

“But I can tell you that made it clear it was being taken very seriously.”   

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
The Kaeo webcam captures the river flooding over the road as Northland gets hit by heavy rainfall.

Video: Timelapse shows Northland's swollen Kaeo River flooding highway


00:28
2
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Video: Team NZ hit the water in Bermuda for training, with Oracle keeping a close eye on the Kiwi syndicate

06:26
3
The former All Blacks skipper says Steve Hansen has named a strong New Zealand team to face the Lions in Auckland on Saturday.

Rieko Ioane is 'phenomenal really!' Sean Fitzpatrick raves about rookie who's been named to start for All Blacks against Lions

00:44
4
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

00:21
5
The 25-year-old daredevil nicknamed “The Rubber Kid” pulled off the stunt in his backyard in Palmerston North.

Video: Kiwi FMX rider Levi Sherwood becomes first New Zealander to land double back flip

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

The PM couldn't remember talking with Mr Barclay about his staff dispute Tuesday, now he remembers specifically what he said to him.


00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in dying stages of Confederations Cup clash

The referee had to separate the sides as Mexico defeated NZ 2-1.

00:29
New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

All Whites captain Chris Wood scores classy goal as New Zealand are beaten 2-1 by Mexico at Confederations Cup

New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ