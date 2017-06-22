Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

In a dramatic turnaround, Prime Minister Bill English today recalled that he told disgraced MP Todd Barclay in 2015 that secretly taping staff conversations "wasn't good behaviour".

The admission comes in stark contrast to Mr English's memory Tuesday of his involvement with the Barclay 2015 "employment dispute".

On Tuesday Mr English said he didn't know who relayed information about the Barclay dispute in 2015, but then later conceded he spoke to Mr Barclay in 2015 after reading the statement he provided to police at the time.

But in a press conference today, Mr English was suddenly much clearer over the conversations he had with Barcaly in 2015.

"My advice to him was that that wasn't good behaviour, in fact to all the parties involved that they could behave better," English said.

"It wasn't acceptable behaviour in the sense of it led to an employment dispute including with people who worked for me who I regarded as quite competent.

"That was resolved then in the correct way, which was between the employer and the employee, the employer being Parliamentary Services. And then subject to a confidentiality agreement."

However, in a press conference with a number of mixed messages, the Prime Minister also said people close to the 2015 Barclay employment dispute were initially surprised it even became a police investigation.

“I refute the allegations of cover up,” Mr English said.

“These matters were widely canvassed in the media. The police were investigating in a way that surprised even the people who may have been close to it, that it became a police matter at all.