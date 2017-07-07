Bill English won't intervene in case of woman who needs cochlear implant

Prime Minister Bill English won't intervene to help 22-year-old Danielle MacKay save her hearing.

The Levin woman needs a cochlear implant before she goes completely deaf within a matter of weeks.

More than 25,000 people have signed a petition urging Mr English to act.

Mr English says her case does raise "some pretty unique questions" and hopes the case is "being considered by those who have the capacity to make decisions."

But he said he's reluctant to comment in detail on her case.

"I would hope that the people that work with her on the medical side can find their way through to a solution but it does seem to raise some pretty interesting questions about what would be the sensible intervention now given the potential long term benefits."

1 NEWS revealed last week how Ms MacKay has been waiting three years for the implant - only to learn she's not on the surgical waitlist, but a secondary review list.