Bill English welcomed onto Bluff marae with energetic powhiri for Waitangi Day

Bill English and some of his fellow National MPs have been welcomed at Te Rau Aroha Marae with a powerful powhiri in Bluff this morning for Waitangi Day commemorations.

Mr English didn't go to Waitangi last year when he was prime minister because he was denied speaking rights, and decided not to go this year either, opting to attend Ngai Tahu's official celebrations.

National is represented at Waitangi by a delegation of MPs headed by Steven Joyce.

Mr English said yesterday he was looking forward to "a positive celebration" in Bluff.