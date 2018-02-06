 

Bill English welcomed onto Bluff marae with energetic powhiri for Waitangi Day

Bill English and some of his fellow National MPs have been welcomed at Te Rau Aroha Marae with a powerful powhiri in Bluff this morning for Waitangi Day commemorations. 

The leader of the National Party is attending the Ngai Tahu Treaty Festival today in the South Island.
Mr English didn't go to Waitangi last year when he was prime minister because he was denied speaking rights, and decided not to go this year either, opting to attend Ngai Tahu's official celebrations. 

National is represented at Waitangi by a delegation of MPs headed by Steven Joyce.

Mr English said yesterday he was looking forward to "a positive celebration" in Bluff.

The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.
"I am pleased it has been a positive day in Waitangi this year following changes to the official programme, including holding the welcome at the Upper Marae, and that the unnecessary controversies which have overshadowed celebrations in previous years were not present," he said. 

