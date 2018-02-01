Bill English 'wants to go' as National's leader but is staying on to prevent a 'horrible' leadership fight

Bill English "wants to go" and "he ought to go" from the National Party leadership before the next election, but there isn't an obvious successor, says a former Labour Party President.

Mike Williams was president of the Labour Party from 2000 to 2009 and says rumors of a National Party leadership rumble emerging yesterday were overblown, and Mr English will at least stay on as leader for the next few months.

The reason, Mr Williams says is the prospect of squabbling National MPs, none of whom are suitable leaders at the moment.

"There are two things in the way. One, there is no successor, at least no obvious successor. Two, he is very loyal to his own party, he is a good man and he doesn't want to see a horrible fight and that's what would happen if he stepped away now. So he wants to go, he will go, it's just a question of the timing."

Speaking alongside Mr Williams on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning was also former National Party President Michelle Boag who added that the media reports of a National leadership change yesterday were foolishly premature.

"Yeah I think this beat-up by the media 'Bill English is about to be rolled' is just absolute rubbish," Ms Boag said.