 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Bill English visits Japan's largest sheep farm, stresses benefit of a TPP with Asia

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

Prime Minister Bill English has visited the largest sheep farm in Japan today. 

Prime Minister Bill English visits the largest sheep farm in Japan.

Source: 1 NEWS

The farm on the island of Hokkaido was established with help from New Zealand technology.

Meanwhile as he prepares to leave Japan, Mr English has reiterated that having a TPP completed in Asia will help with regional security as it will bring like-minded economies together. 

Asia is on edge over North Korea's missile programme. 

Mr English and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have committed to completing the deal without America. 

But it will need other countries in the deal to agree to not push for major changes. 

Mr English heads for Hong Kong tonight.

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Corin Dann

Asia

00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:11
2
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

00:20
3
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:16
4
Watch the funny moment a Queen's Guard closing the gate shouts at a man unwittingly moving too close for a photo.

Watch: 'Stay away!' Queen's Guardsman springs to life, leaves unsuspecting Windsor Castle tourist utterly frightened

5
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ