Bill English visits Japan's largest sheep farm, stresses benefit of a TPP with Asia

Prime Minister Bill English has visited the largest sheep farm in Japan today.

Prime Minister Bill English visits the largest sheep farm in Japan. Source: 1 NEWS

The farm on the island of Hokkaido was established with help from New Zealand technology.

Meanwhile as he prepares to leave Japan, Mr English has reiterated that having a TPP completed in Asia will help with regional security as it will bring like-minded economies together.

Asia is on edge over North Korea's missile programme.

Mr English and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have committed to completing the deal without America.

But it will need other countries in the deal to agree to not push for major changes.