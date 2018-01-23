Bill English to visit Bluff for Waitangi Day as he seeks 'a positive celebration'

National Party leader Bill English will spend Waitangi Day in Bluff attending the Ngai Tahu Treaty Festival along with other opposition MPs.

Mr English didn't go to Waitangi last year when he was prime minister because he was denied speaking rights, and decided not to go this year either.

National is represented at Waitangi by a delegation of MPs headed by Steven Joyce.

Mr Engish said he was looking forward to "a positive celebration" in Bluff.