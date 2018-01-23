Bill English to visit Bluff for Waitangi Day as he seeks 'a positive celebration'

Source:NZN
National Party leader Bill English will spend Waitangi Day in Bluff attending the Ngai Tahu Treaty Festival along with other opposition MPs.
Mr English didn't go to Waitangi last year when he was prime minister because he was denied speaking rights, and decided not to go this year either.
National is represented at Waitangi by a delegation of MPs headed by Steven Joyce.
Mr Engish said he was looking forward to "a positive celebration" in Bluff.
"I am pleased it has been a positive day in Waitangi this year following changes to the official programme, including holding the welcome at the Upper Marae, and that the unnecessary controversies which have overshadowed celebrations in previous years were not present," he said today.
