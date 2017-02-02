Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

Bill English took a soft approach today when announcing the new law and order policy, says 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann.

The Prime Minister vowed to put hundreds more police officers on the streets of New Zealand in his State of the Nation speech this afternoon, ahead of this year's September General Election.

Mr English promised that under a National leadership, 1125 extra police staff, including 800 sworn police officers, will be funded over the next four years.

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid," said Corin Dann.

"He took the easy option, I think, of the law and order policy. Overall I thought it was quite well-constructed and the stuff about his personal life, his vision for the country wasn't too bad but I think he needs to be more ambitious with the policy.

"We need to see more on things like housing, inequality, poverty. He's going to have to deliver a lot more in speeches to come."

In his speech at Auckland's Stamdord Plaza, Mr English said the "demand for tradtional police services is growing, and complex and serious crime is absorbing more police time".