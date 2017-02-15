Bill English tells grieving Pike families the sealing of the mine will stop, for now

Families of men who died in the Pike River mine disaster have emerged from a meeting with Prime Minister Bill English in which they were told the government is going to stop the permanent sealing of the mine.

The families were told the government will stop the permanent sealing of the mine for now, while they continue to look at options.

Bernie Monk, a spokesperson for the families, said they still have a long way to go, but it is more promising than their meeting with John Key.

Mr English said the decision is not about politics, but safety.

"We lost 29 lives in that mine and I will not risk losing any more," he said.

He said there is "common ground" and the families' spokespeople, their experts and Solid Energy agree the mine needs to be made safe before an entry can occur.

"So we will request that Solid Energy halt work on the mine's permanent seal and explore options for an unmanned entry."

Mr English said the Government will make funding available for Solid Energy to explore options for an entry that will not put any further lives at risk.

The families are fighting against the coal mine on the West Coast being sealed and have a report which says it's safe to re-enter.

Explosions in the mine killed 29 men in November 2010.

Its owner, state-owned Solid Energy, wants to finally seal the mine but the families believe the drift - the tunnel leading into it - is safe to re-enter.