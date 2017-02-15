 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Bill English tells grieving Pike families the sealing of the mine will stop, for now

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Families of men who died in the Pike River mine disaster have emerged from a meeting with Prime Minister Bill English in which they were told the government is going to stop the permanent sealing of the mine. 

The Prime Minister has told the families the permanent sealing of the mine will stop while options are looked at.
Source: 1 NEWS

The families were told the government will stop the permanent sealing of the mine for now, while they continue to look at options.

Bernie Monk, a spokesperson for the families, said they still have a long way to go, but it is more promising than their meeting with John Key.

Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English said the decision is not about politics, but safety.

"We lost 29 lives in that mine and I will not risk losing any more," he said.

He said there is "common ground" and the families' spokespeople, their experts and Solid Energy agree the mine needs to be made safe before an entry can occur.

"So we will request that Solid Energy halt work on the mine's permanent seal and explore options for an unmanned entry."

Mr English said the Government will make funding available for Solid Energy to explore options for an entry that will not put any further lives at risk.

The families are fighting against the coal mine on the West Coast being sealed and have a report which says it's safe to re-enter.

Explosions in the mine killed 29 men in November 2010.

The Prime Minister says he’s ready to listen to what the families of the Pike River mine tragedy have to say.
Source: 1 NEWS

Its owner, state-owned Solid Energy, wants to finally seal the mine but the families believe the drift - the tunnel leading into it - is safe to re-enter.

Labour and New Zealand First support the families, but Solid Energy says the mine isn't safe.

Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

West Coast

01:56
Effigies of the 29 miners killed in the tragedy have been placed on the road to the mine.

'We've all had our moments this morning' - Pike River families, supporters confront Solid Energy workers with eerie sight
01:57
The Labour leader has proposed a law change to allow rescue crews a chance to re-enter the drift of the mine.

Labour leader vows to table bill to enable Pike River re-entry
00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen
00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:14
1
Forty-eight hours in and the inferno continues to burn above Christchurch.

Live updates: State of emergency as Christchurch Port Hills fire worsens, prompts more evacuations

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:47
3
Helicopters are still battling a fire which caused 40 residents to be evacuated last night.

Christchurch fires: Residents evacuated over wind shift fears

00:57
4

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

01:20
5
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:14
Forty-eight hours in and the inferno continues to burn above Christchurch.

Live updates: State of emergency as Christchurch Port Hills fire worsens, prompts more evacuations

Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information.

00:42
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical America's Cup edge.


01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Video: Decorated Kiwi soldier killed in Port Hills chopper crash saved hotel guests in Afghanistan while he had grenade wounds

Despite his injuries, Corporal David Askin bravely rescued guests as fire broke out. Watch footage from the 2011 attack.

02:14
Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year and more will be introduced in April as the UK tries to reduce soaring immigration numbers.

Just let them come: British MPs sign letter to their government to allow Kiwis in on long-term visas

Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year, and more will be introduced in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ