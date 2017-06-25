Bill English suggests more tax cuts possible if National wins fourth term

Prime Minister Bill English has dangled the prospect of further tax cuts as he tries to put the secret tapes scandal behind him.

Mr English delivered his keynote speech to around 400 delegates at National's annual conference in Wellington this morning.

He said "further raising take home incomes and reducing taxes" is a priority for the Government.

"National wants to do more to put more money in people's pockets and reduce the pressure on those families most in need," he said.

"We believe that taxpayers make better use of their own money than politicians."

He's promising a second round of tax cuts similar to this year's Budget families package.

"Wouldn't it be great if we can do it again. Well we can," he said.

Finance Minister Steven Joyce told 1 NEWS he wants to simplify tax credits for lower income earners.

Under-fire MP Todd Barclay was missing from the conference - as were any new policy announcements.

Mr English thanked delegates for their "confidence in him."

Mr English used his speech to outline his "vision" for the country ahead of September's election.

He's been in the job six months and it's his first conference speech in his second time round as party leader.

"We can all be proud of what we have achieved but it's not enough...we need to do more," he said.

He said he wants to "tailor" public services to "individuals' needs."