 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English says cutting migration significantly, as he says the Labour Party is likely to suggest, would lead to significant growth cuts in important sectors like construction and IT.

The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.
Source: Breakfast

Mr English, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said that while National is suggesting "marginal" adjustments to the yearly immigration rates, they are conscious of halting growth.

"We're still consulting on it ... we've got a growing economy, we need people to do the work," he said.

"We need skilled people coming in - we're not going to take action that would choke off the economy - the growth."

Labour's policy, which is tipped to cut immigration substantially, is "just wrong" Mr English said.

"That's a policy that can't handle being a successful growing country where people want to come to," he said.

"You can't, for instance, cut back migration and have a thriving IT industry.

"You can't cut it way back and build the houses that we need - and surely building houses for people is one of the most important things this country has to do.

"This is a great opportunity that we have over the next four or five years ... we're producing about 10,000 new jobs per month at the moment - [the] best opportunity for young people in a generation ... and they want to choke all that off?"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

00:47
2
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

00:30
3
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
4
Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

00:12
5
Motorists are being told to expect delays as a number of lanes have been closed.

Watch: Misery for Auckland commuters after crash closes lanes on major motorway

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.


02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ