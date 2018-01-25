 

Bill English slams Labour's industrial relations policy as 'a union shopping list'

National leader Bill English says the party will be campaigning against Labour's industrial relations policy unveiled today, calling it "a union shopping list".

The National Party leader says it's not an economic measure and 90 day trials should remain for big businesses.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced a major shake up to New Zealand employment law, limiting the 90-day trial period for workers to those businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

A new bill to amend the Employment Relations Act 2000 will aim to provide greater protection to workers and lift wages through collective bargaining.

Ms Ardern said the employment law changes would mean 70 per cent of Kiwi workers would no longer have the 90-day trial applying to them.

Mr English told reporters this afternoon it's good to see "New Zealand First has put its foot down on behalf of small business".

"That's great, we support that, we support them in doing it. But if it's good enough to run a 90-day trial period for businesses under 20, why not for businesses with more than 20 because actually lots of people get jobs in bigger businesses," he said.

Mr English said the measures will have the most impact on those who find it hardest to get into the workforce.

"And in fact Treasury point to that in their budget policy statement when they say that effectively low productivity workers will get dropped off by a combination of this measure - the 90 day trial measure - and the much higher minimum wage."

The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.
He said: "This is cutting across what has been a very impressively performing labour market. The rate of new job creation has been as high as ever, the employment rate as high as ever, incomes have been rising at twice the rate of inflation.

"So I think what we can see here is it's not an economic measure, it's a union shopping list. And it goes further, I think, than most people expected.

Mr English said he thinks businesses will be concerned about measures that are proposed for essentially unlimited union access to the workplace "and particularly the collective bargaining parameters where if the union initiates a collective bargaining with an industry or a business they have to negotiate, they don't have any choice."

The National leader suggested New Zealand First "consult with industries they're close to - fishing, racing, hospitality - to see what they think of the measures there that are designed to meet the union shopping list".

The PM said there is substantial anecdotal evidence that employees were working under unfair employment arrangements.
