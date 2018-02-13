Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

National Leader Bill English is seeking legal advice after a newspaper story released today he alleges is "wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory".

Source: 1 NEWS

This afternoon Mr English issued a press release in response to a story in the Sunday Star Times newspaper today which he said implied he was "neglecting" his public duties.

"The story alleging on the front page I was AWOL and the implication I was neglecting my public duties and trading on my public office are wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory," Mr English said in a press release this afternoon.

"Claims I made a ‘pitch’ to businesspeople in attendance are completely wrong.

"I attended the event in my capacity as Leader of the Opposition, in the same way I have attended many other events in my time in Government and Opposition.

"The event was organised some weeks ago - before I resigned as Leader of the Opposition."

Mr English said many of the inaccuracies in the article he alleges could have explained if they had checked with him.