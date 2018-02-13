 

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

National Leader Bill English is seeking legal advice after a newspaper story released today he alleges is "wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory". 

This afternoon Mr English issued a press release in response to a story in the Sunday Star Times newspaper today which he said implied he was "neglecting" his public duties.

"The story alleging on the front page I was AWOL and the implication I was neglecting my public duties and trading on my public office are wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory," Mr English said in a press release this afternoon. 

"Claims I made a ‘pitch’ to businesspeople in attendance are completely wrong.

"I attended the event in my capacity as Leader of the Opposition, in the same way I have attended many other events in my time in Government and Opposition.

"The event was organised some weeks ago - before I resigned as Leader of the Opposition."

Mr English said many of the inaccuracies in the article he alleges could have explained if they had checked with him.

Mr English said he will not be commenting further on the matter while he is considering his legal options.

