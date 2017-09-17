 

Bill English says National's families policy will lift '50,000 children above that poverty line'

Incomes of 1.3 million families will have their incomes boosted by $1350 per year on average next year, according to National's Bill English who announced the parties Family Incomes Package this morning. 

The National leader did a round of Auckland malls and markets after appearing on Q+A.
Standing alongside National's Nikki Kaye, Jamie-Lee Ross and Judith Collins at Botany Town Centre today, Mr English said their family policy will help to deliver more jobs, increase incomes and will deliver better public services. 

"National's Family Incomes Package will boost the incomes of 1.3 million families by $1350 per year on average from 1 April 2018, through income tax reductions and increases to Working for Families and the Accommodation Supplement," Mr English said. 

"The Package is designed to especially assist low and middle income earners, and will reduce the number of children living in families earning less than half of the median income by around 50,000. Labour showed their true colours by voting against it."

"The Family Incomes Package includes changes to income tax thresholds which will put an extra $1060 a year in the pocket of someone on the average wage. And that’s on top of wage increases driven by our strong economy, with the average."

"This package will lift another 50,000 children above that poverty line," Mr English said today during the announcement.
Mr English also announced that paid parental leave will be extended to 22 weeks which both parents can take at the same time. 

National vowed to make GP visits cheaper for 2.5 million Kiwi's who will be able to see their doctor for $18 or less, including free visits for all under-13s. 

