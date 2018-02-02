 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Bill English says Labour's 100 day plan sign of 'weak' government

share

Source:

NZN

National leader Bill English has described Labour's 100-day plan as the hallmarks of a weak and confused government.

Jacinda Ardern's Government is now in full stride, despite a slump in business confidence.
Source: 1 NEWS

The coalition government this week lauded the completion of 18 goals with its first 100 days in power.

But the leader of the opposition says there have been 17 policy backflips and the creation of 10 inquiries and working groups in that period.

The National leader will be spending this Waitangi day in Bluff, unlike the PM who will be in attendance.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Three disparate parties are trying to work out who is on top in policy areas as diverse as justice, immigration, employment, water storage, and the environment," Mr English said.

"Sometimes the backflips have even occurred as a result of differences within a single party as they have with Stuart Nash's GST on low-value goods or special visas for police."

Elements of Labour's 100-day plan include an extension of paid parental leave, a ban on overseas speculators buying New Zealand homes, beginning work to establish the Affordable Housing Authority and KiwiBuild programme, opening the Pike Recovery Agency and setting up an inquiry into the abuse of children in state care.

Mr English said the government had overseen a large fall in business confidence, failed to set meaningful targets for action on child poverty and done away with the social investment approach that would have delivered real improvements in the lives of New Zealanders.

"This is a weak government that is struggling to gain any real momentum beyond taking $1060 a year off hard-working middle income earners and giving it to first year tertiary students.

"They need to start getting their act together."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:36
2
The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

3
Harley Neville is back after appearing on Ellen with a new hair-brained scheme.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man who was featured on Ellen back with hair-brained TradeMe auction

00:15
4
Oklahoma City almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win but fell short, going down 127-124.

Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

00:19
5
Months after Billy Aivaliotis arrived at Caulfield Hospital relatives were worried about his weight loss and unexplained repeated bruises.

Shocking hidden camera footage captures abuse of man with cerebral palsy by nurse at Melbourne hospital

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 