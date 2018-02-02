Bill English says Labour's 100 day plan sign of 'weak' government

National leader Bill English has described Labour's 100-day plan as the hallmarks of a weak and confused government.

The coalition government this week lauded the completion of 18 goals with its first 100 days in power.

But the leader of the opposition says there have been 17 policy backflips and the creation of 10 inquiries and working groups in that period.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Three disparate parties are trying to work out who is on top in policy areas as diverse as justice, immigration, employment, water storage, and the environment," Mr English said.

"Sometimes the backflips have even occurred as a result of differences within a single party as they have with Stuart Nash's GST on low-value goods or special visas for police."

Elements of Labour's 100-day plan include an extension of paid parental leave, a ban on overseas speculators buying New Zealand homes, beginning work to establish the Affordable Housing Authority and KiwiBuild programme, opening the Pike Recovery Agency and setting up an inquiry into the abuse of children in state care.

Mr English said the government had overseen a large fall in business confidence, failed to set meaningful targets for action on child poverty and done away with the social investment approach that would have delivered real improvements in the lives of New Zealanders.

"This is a weak government that is struggling to gain any real momentum beyond taking $1060 a year off hard-working middle income earners and giving it to first year tertiary students.