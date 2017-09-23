 

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

Within the next two or three days, Prime Minister Bill English will be talking to NZ First leader Winston Peters about forming a fourth term National-led government.

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.
Source: 1 NEWS

Saturday's election gave National 58 seats, well ahead of Labour's 45.

Labour's ally, the Greens, won seven seats and the two parties together were still well short of National.

"In the next few days we will begin negotiations with NZ First," Mr English said.

"We intend to form a strong, stable government."

Labour's Jacinda Ardern, after being party leader for just seven weeks, called Mr English to acknowledge National had won the most seats but said it wasn't over yet.

"There are conversations to be had," she said, confirming that she too expected to be talking to Mr Peters.

Ms Ardern could put together a bare 61-seat majority with the Greens and NZ First, but she's in a weak position and knows it.

NZ First holds nine seats, which with National's 58 would be a strong majority coalition government in the 120-member parliament..

Mr Peters said he wasn't going to be rushing into any decisions.

"I'm not giving any answers tonight or tomorrow," he said on Saturday night.

