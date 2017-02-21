 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Bill English says Government intervention in free-to-air sport won't 'make it better'

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Wellington

Corin Dann

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:26
2
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

01:06
3

Junior doctors settle dispute over rosters with DHBs

01:25
4
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


01:27
5
The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

01:25
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles

The Blues coach addressed mental health issues in the game in the wake of Dan Vickerman's death.

00:55
One witness said the small plane exploded like an 'atomic bomb' into a massive 'fireball' after it crashed into DFO Essendon this morning.

Video: 'Like an atomic bomb going off' - witness describes moment plane fatally crashed in Melbourne

Five golfers on board a small aircraft that was heading to King Island are believed to be dead after the plane crashed shortly after taking off.

01:03
The Black Caps bowler picked up a cool $1.04m for his services, having only been listed for around $300,000.

'Pretty surreal to be honest' – Black Caps' newest millionaire Trent Boult on his colossal IPL payday

The Black Caps bowler picked up a cool $1.04m for his services, having only been listed for around $300,000.

00:26
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

The charter plane crashed into the storage area at the back of a JB Hi-Fi store this morning.

03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

The swell of support came after Pharmac announced it was considering subsidies on sanitary products.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ