Bill English praises Ngati Whatua's treaty settlement as 'pulling New Zealand together'

The Prime Minister spoke at Orakei marae in Auckland after deciding not to travel to Waitangi.
news

00:36
1
Australian PM, Malcolm Turnbull’s now infamous phone call with Donald Trump has been the topic of a Saturday Night Live skit.

'No refugees, America first, Australia sucks' – Trump's phone call with Turnbull becomes butt of SNL joke

00:47
2
The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.

Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

01:07
3

Video: Alessia Cara nails hilarious 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' parody of Lorde on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

00:29
4
Qatar Airways' flight QR920 arrived in Auckland after a 17 hour 45 minutes long flight from Doha.

Watch: World's longest commercial flight arrives in Auckland

00:29
5
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

02:08
Bill English attends Auckland marae for Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

The day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document.

01:25
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.


 
