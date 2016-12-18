Bill English off to meet world leaders on first big overseas trip as PM

Bill English is starting the new year with an international trip to meet world leaders.

Source: 1 NEWS

The new Prime Minister leaves today for a nine day trip to Brussels, London and Berlin with his wife Dr Mary English.

He's meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel.

He's also meeting London Mayor Sadiq Khan, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

"The focus of my trip will be to advance New Zealand business and trade opportunities in the region, including starting the negotiations on an FTA with the European Union this year," says Mr English.