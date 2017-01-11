Bill English not concerned over potential fallout from Waitangi Day snub

The Prime Minister says he's not concerned over any potential fallout from his decision not to attend Treaty commemorations in Waitangi next month.

On Monday Bill English repeated John Key's refusal to attend commemorations in Waitangi without the right to speak at Te Tii lower marae on February 5, as had been traditional.

He said he will instead spend the day in Auckland.

Speaking to New Zealand media in Brussels today, Mr English said he was "not at all" concerned with any potential fallout from his decision.

"I think the relationship between the Government and Maori leadership is stronger than it's ever been," he said.

"People probably don't quite realise how frequent and intensive the discussions are around a whole range of issues from fresh water quality through to Whanau Ora and support for complex families, so no I'm not concerned about that at all.

"I think there will be some of the Maori leadership who are keen to see a respectful, positive Waitangi Day that they can all be proud of."