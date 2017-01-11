 

Bill English not concerned over potential fallout from Waitangi Day snub

The Prime Minister says he's not concerned over any potential fallout from his decision not to attend Treaty commemorations in Waitangi next month.

The PM says "the relationship between Government and Maori is stronger than it's ever been".
On Monday Bill English repeated John Key's refusal to attend commemorations in Waitangi without the right to speak at Te Tii lower marae on February 5, as had been traditional.

He said he will instead spend the day in Auckland.

Speaking to New Zealand media in Brussels today, Mr English said he was "not at all" concerned with any potential fallout from his decision.

"I think the relationship between the Government and Maori leadership is stronger than it's ever been," he said.

"People probably don't quite realise how frequent and intensive the discussions are around a whole range of issues from fresh water quality through to Whanau Ora and support for complex families, so no I'm not concerned about that at all.

"I think there will be some of the Maori leadership who are keen to see a respectful, positive Waitangi Day that they can all be proud of."

Mr English has accepted the invitation to lead a delegation of ministers to Waitangi to meet iwi leaders on February 3.

The Prime Minister is under fire after denying he's playing political games by refusing to attend Waitangi.
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

'A lot of New Zealanders cringe' – Prime Minister Bill English won’t attend Waitangi due to previous incidents

'Not acceptable to me' - Bill English won't go to Waitangi after being refused speaking rights

