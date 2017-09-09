Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

Bill English is moving back into National-friendly territory as he heads for Gisborne and meetings with farmers.

Rural folk strongly oppose Labour's proposed water tax and he's expected to push National's new campaign video which is running under the slogan "Let's tax this".

Labour's Jacinda Ardern is spending most of another day on the West Coast.

She'll be highlighting her party's commitment to regional development before going to Christchurch and then Dunedin.

The Greens are announcing a plan they say will make it possible to teach Te Reo in all schools.

The evening is going to be dominated by another 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

The last one had Labour in the lead, in contrast to Tuesday night's Newshub poll which put National well ahead.

If the new Colmar Brunton poll also shows National moving up, Labour will have a problem.