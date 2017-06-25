Bill English makes pro-immigration pitch at National Party conference

National may water down a recent policy to crack down on migrant numbers, Prime Minister Bill English has hinted.

The Government announced changes in April that means migrants earning less than the median New Zealand income of $49,000 would not be classified as highly skilled.

But there has been a backlash from businesses – particularly outside of Auckland – that say they need migrant workers to fill jobs.

Mr English said National was listening to that feedback.

"When you go out to consultation you are open to the feedback that might lead to change," he said.

He said feedback was "constructive".

"Some of them [employers] feel like they have to make some big efforts to meet their labour requirements – but that feedback is all the sign of an economy that's creating a lot of jobs and got some real momentum."

In his keynote speech to National's election year conference, Mr English made a clear pro-immigration pitch – without actually mentioning the word.

He contrasted it to opposition parties, such as Labour and NZ First which have a "bleak and lazy" view of the country. Both parties are campaigning to turn off the migrant tap.

National "will take the path of growth and openness," he told delegates.

Later he explained to reporters: "We have to get the people in to build the roads, to build the houses and to fill the slots in these fast growing ICT companies. We are not really seeing it as for or against immigration - we want pragmatic solutions."

NZ First leader Winston Peters is in Palmerston North today launching a regional election campaign. Mr English said he would find it hard "to get momentum."