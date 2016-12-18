Bill English to head to Europe to reaffirm that NZ is a 'committed friend and partner'

Prime Minister Bill English will travel to Europe next week to meet several world leaders to discuss trade and security issues.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English said his trip is an opportunity to exchange views with leaders on current issues and to reaffirm that New Zealand is "a committed friend and partner".

Next week he will travel to Brussels to meet Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel as well as three Presidents of the EU, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

In London, Mr English will meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Source: Associated Press

Then, he will travel to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble.

"The focus of my trip will be to advance New Zealand business and trade opportunities in the region, including starting the negotiations on an FTA with the European Union this year," said Mr English.

He said he is looking forward to hearing Ms May's opinion on Brexit and will also "take the opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand's commitment to working towards a high quality trade deal when the UK is in a position to negotiate".