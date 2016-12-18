 

Bill English to head to Europe to reaffirm that NZ is a 'committed friend and partner'

Prime Minister Bill English will travel to Europe next week to meet several world leaders to discuss trade and security issues. 

Mr English said his trip is an opportunity to exchange views with leaders on current issues and to reaffirm that New Zealand is "a committed friend and partner". 

Next week he will travel to Brussels to meet Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel as well as three Presidents of the EU, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

In London, Mr English will meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media during the final press briefing at the EU Summit in Brussels. Prime Minister Theresa May wants to start Britain's divorce from the European Union. Eleven judges may stand in her way. On Monday Dec. 5, 2016, May's government will ask Supreme Court justices to overturn a ruling that Parliament must hold a vote before Britain's exit negotiations can begin _ a case that has raised a constitutional quandary and inflamed the country's heated debate about Brexit. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Then, he will travel to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union are on track.
"The focus of my trip will be to advance New Zealand business and trade opportunities in the region, including starting the negotiations on an FTA with the European Union this year," said Mr English.

He said he is looking forward to hearing Ms May's opinion on Brexit and will also "take the opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand's commitment to working towards a high quality trade deal when the UK is in a position to negotiate".

The Prime Minister will also meet with a number of other government, business and academic leaders during his trip. He will leave New Zealand on January 9 and return on January 18.

