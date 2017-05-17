Bill English gifts old phone as part of Japan's Olympic recycling plan

Prime Minister Bill English has met with the head of the Tokyo government this morning, with its looming hosting of the 2020 Olympics high on the agenda.

Prime Minister Bill English in Japan. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English is on a whirlwind visit to Japan to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

During the meeting with Tokyo Metropolitan Governor Yuriko Koike, Mr English offered up an old mobile phone for the Olympic recycling plan.

It aims to take old phones, extract the metals and turn them back into Olympic medals.

Mr English said he hoped part of the phone he was contributing might return to the country as part of a gold medal won by a New Zealand athlete at the games.