Bill English gets friendly welcome after arriving in Cook Islands

The Cook Islands could end up with better internet access than parts of New Zealand, Prime Minister Bill English has joked.

The PM is discussing internet access and wastewater during his time in the Pacific.
New Zealand has committed $15 million to help connect the Pacific nation to the Manatua submarine cable, linking Rarotonga and Aitutaki with faster, cheaper internet.

He made the announcement after a cabinet meeting with Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna in Rarotonga today.

Connectivity is vital not only to the growing tourism industry, but also to keeping Cook Islanders in the Pacific by growing opportunities for work and education.

"It will enable Cook Islander citizens of New Zealand to benefit from the continuing and rapid advances in global technology," Mr English said of the cable extension from Samoa and French Polynesia.

"In fact I'm sure, Prime Minister, you'll have better connectivity here than in parts of New Zealand."

During their morning meeting Mr English also announced New Zealand would spend $8.8 million to design a new reticulated wastewater system for Muri and Avana with $20 million over the next three years to be spent on other wastewater infrastructure projects.

Both are expected to have major benefits for the region's tourism industry.

More than 140,000 tourists are expected to visit the Cook Islands this year.

Mr English and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee, Pacific Peoples Minister Alfred Ngaro and community and business leaders, touched down in Rarotonga last night.

Later today they're expected to attend a welcome ceremony and formal dinner with Mr Puna.

