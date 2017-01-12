Bill English 'doesn't know' whether Russia spies on NZ

The Prime Minister says he doesn't know whether Russia spies on New Zealand but he says we need to exercise vigilance.

Bill English, speaking from Belgium, told media he believes New Zealand isn't much of a target for Russian spys but the country needs to be "vigilant".

"One of New Zealand's benefits is because we are a long way away and very small we don't attract too much attention, but we need to be vigilant to keep the risks low in New Zealand but also to make sure we've got the capability to protect New Zealanders where we can when they're away from home," he said.

As the US grapples with whether Russian hackers interfered in the US election last year, Mr English says the Government hasn't been overly concerned around cyber-threats to our electoral process.

"Just why someone would want to interfere with our elections is hard to imagine, but you need the cyber-security to protect our infrastructure and business and the process of government and people's privacy and confidentiality," Mr English said.

"So we've been investing in technology and people for some years to try and keep ahead of it.

"We haven't been concerned for particular reasons around elections, but for the ongoing conduct of government and private businesses, many who can't afford the high level of technology now required to protect your systems and we're also concerned to protect our utility systems," he said.

New Zealand's inclusion in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance also helps with potential spy threats according to the Prime Minister.

"Being a member of Five Eyes means we can work with others to get the benefit of their experience and expertise," Mr English said.