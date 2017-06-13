 

Bill English calls for 'definitive position' from owners over future of Christchurch Cathedral

The Government is hoping for a "definitive position" from the Anglican Synod on the future of Christchurch Cathedral - restore it or demolish it and build a new one.

The Anglican Church commissioned the survey, which overwhelmingly showed people want action.
Source: 1 NEWS

"What we want to see is a decision, because nothing is actually happening there and hasn't for a long time," Prime Minister Bill English said today.

The cathedral's owners, the Anglican Church and the Anglican Property Trust, expect the synod to make a decision in September.

Mr English said there were ongoing discussions between Christchurch Regeneration Minister Nicky Wagner and the owners about the extent of government support.

"We would hope the synod takes a definitive position - that they're either going to restore it or demolish it and build a new one."

The cathedral was built between 1864 and 1904 in the centre of Christchurch.

The earthquake in February 2011 destroyed the spire and part of the tower, and severely damaged the rest of the building.

