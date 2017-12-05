Bill English on baking duty after wife Mary forces him to make Christmas cake after losing election

Bill English has asked the public to send him their Christmas cake recipes after being put on baking duties this year.

On a video posted to Facebook, the former prime minister said his wife said "he must have more time" now that he is not leading the country and has asked him to make the Christmas cake.

He said he is looking for a "quick, simple, infallible recipe" that works "no matter what I do."

He said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning "why not spread the domestic duties?"

"All I can say is the end result of it is that I’ve got to make a Christmas cake."

Mr English even extended the request for recipes to Hilary Barry.

"I’m open to recipes Hilary, I’m sure you’ve got one!"