Bill English attends Auckland marae for Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

A stirring powhiri greeted Prime Minister Bill English as he attended an early morning Waitangi Day service at Orakei marae in Auckland today.

The Prime Minister chose to attend the service at the Auckland marae instead of the dawn ceremony at Te Tii marae at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds because of a dispute over speaking rights at yesterday's powhiri.

Mr English gave a short speech during his visit to the Auckland marae this morning praising Ngati Whatua for their achievements over the years. He also thanked them for inviting him to the marae on Waitangi Day.

"Isn't it great to be here on Waitangi Day celebrating the marvellous achievements of Ngati Whatua in just a short time."

Mr English is scheduled to attend a series of events across Auckland today.

Dawn ceremony kicks off celebrations in Waitangi

After a controversial fews days of Waitangi Day celebrations at Te Tii Marae, celebratory events have begun at first light with a dawn service at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The traditional event kicks off a big day of celebrations for New Zealanders across the country and the world.

Waitangi Day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. It is a public holiday.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett led the Government delegation at the dawn service in place of Prime Minister Bill English.

Ms Bennett led prayers for New Zealand at the annual Waitangi dawn service today.

The stars were still out when a large, diverse crowd from gathered at the upper marae at the Treaty grounds. Toddlers in pyjamas, members of the navy, mums and dads and locals quietly gathering for the annual commemorations.

Some brought their own chairs a nod to a service which is a loose and warm affair where the Anglican bishop who runs it is prone to going off the official programme by picking unsuspecting dignitaries to speak.

'It is there that magic is found'

One of those chosen at random by Bishop Kito Pikaahu was Justice Joe Williams who told the crowd that from time immemorial the most sacred prayers in Maoridom had been said at dawn.

In te reo Maori and English Justice Williams explained: "It is there that magic is found. At dawn the light and dark meet. And at dawn we meet too."

There was a wry moment when he noted that there were looks of disbelief on the faces of political leaders when they entered the marae's whare. It was an elegant albeit funny nod to the dramas of the lower marae in previous days.

He said while Hobson was wrong to say we were now one people when the Treaty was signed in 1840, the document did make an important statement.

"The Treaty is right when it says we're one country."

Ms Bennett took her inspiration from the Book of Celtic Wisdom and asked for Zealanders to have courage "to live the life we would love," and to "dream without hesitation or fear."

Controversy over media ban

Labour leader Andrew Little will also attend the dawn service before returning to Wellington for celebrations there, ahead of the first day back at parliament tomorrow.

Today's events are set to be less controversial than those on Saturday and yesterday at Te Tii Marae where media were banned from covering the event after a number of organisations refused to pay $10,000 for exclusive coverage.

Marae representatives put up tarpaulins blocking views from outside during a visit by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy on Saturday.

NZ First MP Winston Peters boycotted a powhiri and political forum yesterday because of the ban, which he called "totally out of hand" and an "abomination to Maoridom".