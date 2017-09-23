Bill English asked: 'What are you going to have to offer Winston?'

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Political Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.
The NZ First leader isn't giving anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.
Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ