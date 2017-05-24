Bill English and John Key aware of hush-money paid to government employee - report

Allegations have emerged that Prime Minister Bill English was aware of hush-money paid to an employee of Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay in 2015.

Bill English. Source: 1 NEWS

Investigative news website Newsroom is reporting former Prime Minister John Key was involved in the alleged pay-off of Mr Barclay's employee, and that text messages reveal Bill English knew about it too.

Former employee of Mr Barclay, Glenys Dickson, was allegedly paid money after she complained she was secretly recorded following a meeting in Gore, and hired an employment lawyer to deal with it.

It is believed the money was paid to Dickson to make the issue go away.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office said, given the dispute was an employment matter, it would be inappropriate to disscuss the details.

"This matter has already been well covered in the media," the spokesperson said.

"It's pretty clear there was a breakdown in the employment relationship.

"The matter has been investigated by Police and they decided not to press charges.