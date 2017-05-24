 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Bill English and John Key aware of hush-money paid to government employee - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Allegations have emerged that Prime Minister Bill English was aware of hush-money paid to an employee of Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay in 2015.

Mr English said there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand surrounding the Lions tour, but any threats will be monitored.

Bill English.

Source: 1 NEWS

Investigative news website Newsroom is reporting former Prime Minister John Key was involved in the alleged pay-off of Mr Barclay's employee, and that text messages reveal Bill English knew about it too.

Former employee of Mr Barclay, Glenys Dickson, was allegedly paid money after she complained she was secretly recorded following a meeting in Gore, and hired an employment lawyer to deal with it.

It is believed the money was paid to Dickson to make the issue go away.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office said, given the dispute was an employment matter, it would be inappropriate to disscuss the details.

"This matter has already been well covered in the media," the spokesperson said.

"It's pretty clear there was a breakdown in the employment relationship. 

"The matter has been investigated by Police and they decided not to press charges.

"Todd Barclay has been reselected in the Clutha/Southland seat and we are focused on working for the people in the area."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

01:21
2
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
3
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

4
Toddler allegedly punched in supermarket

Police investigation underway after toddler punched at Auckland supermarket

00:30
5
Everyone got involved as tensions boiled over between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F yesterday.

Watch: Unreal scenes as former Chelsea star Oscar sparks 50-man Chinese Super League brawl

Mr English said there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand surrounding the Lions tour, but any threats will be monitored.

Bill English and John Key aware of hush-money paid to government employee - report

Reports have emerged the Prime Minister was aware of a pay-off to a disgruntled staff member of MP Todd Barclay in 2015.


00:28
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ