Bill English accuses Jacinda Ardern of 'antagonising' Australia over stance on Manus Island refugees

Source:

NZN

Bill English has accused the Prime Minister of "antagonising" Australia with her offer to take in Australian-held asylum seekers after media reports from across the Tasman suggested it had increased people-smuggling attempts.

Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.
Source: 1 NEWS

But Jacinda Ardern says the advice she has received is that the level of activity amongst people smugglers is no more than usual.

A report in the Australian newspaper today cited a source within the Australian Department of Home Affairs saying there had been a high level of "chatter" from Sri Lanka and Indonesia in which New Zealand was being pushed as a destination for asylum seekers.

"Whether or not people-smugglers genuinely intend for their boats to reach New Zealand, it is clear that they are using publicity around New Zealand's resettlement offer to market their services to vulnerable people in Sri Lanka and elsewhere," the source said.

The report is the latest in a series of leaks from Australian authorities to media after Ms Ardern last year repeatedly and unsuccessfully pressed her counterpart across the Tasman to allow New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

A leaked Australian diplomatic cable in November alleged sex crimes by asylum seekers on Manus Island.

Another claimed asylum seekers were trying to get to New Zealand had been stopped by Australian authorities - prompting questions about whether Malcolm Turnbull's government was strategically releasing information.

On Tuesday, National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said the latest report showed Ms Ardern's comments had undermined Australia's efforts to curb people-smuggling.

"While this is a long-standing offer, the Prime Minister's grandstanding not only affected our relationship with our closest ally, but has also reportedly led to more attempts by asylum seekers to reach Australia, and also to target New Zealand," he said.

The offer was originally raised by the Key government in 2013 and rejected, but pressed again multiple times last year by Ms Ardern, irking the Australian government.

Opposition leader Bill English on Tuesday said it was unfair of New Zealand to criticise Australia's policies, given boats were unlikely to reach New Zealand regardless of talk.

"For Australia, it's a much bigger and more difficult issue," he told reporters.

"That is why it antagonises Australia when New Zealand is seen to take advantage of its protected position, to lecture Australia about how it should handle the pressure."

Ms Ardern said she had received advice that chatter amongst people-smugglers was no more than usual and she had a message for those attempting to cross into Australia waters.

"My message would be for people-smugglers - as I've said many times before - I consider them to be parasites... They are ultimately the ones that everyone is targeting," she said.

