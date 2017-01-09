 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Bill English accepts invite from Auckland marae to celebrate Waitangi Day

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bill English has accepted an invitation to attend Waitangi Day celebrations at an Auckland marae.

The new PM has blasted Waitangi's organising committee, after they banned him from speaking at the powhiri.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ngati Whatua Orakei will host the annual Prime Minister's Breakfast, followed by a Waitangi Day event at Okahu Bay.

"We are honoured that the Prime Minister has chosen to join us to celebrate a truly significant day in New Zealand's calendar," Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust chairman Phllip Davis said in a statement.

"Our people look forward to providing warm hospitality to the Prime Minister and our many other guests."

He said the iwi wanted to create an "inclusive" Waitangi Day focused on unity, partnership and the future. 

Earlier this month Mr English repeated John Key's refusal to attend commemorations in Waitangi without the right to speak at Te Tii lower marae on February 5, as had been traditional.

Related

Politics

Maori Issues

Auckland

01:13
Mr Taurua said a letter written over Mr English's right to speak "didn't say what I thought it meant".

Northland iwi leader says sorry to Bill English over decision not to go to Waitangi
00:59
The PM says "the relationship between Government and Maori is stronger than it's ever been".

Bill English not concerned over potential fallout from Waitangi Day snub
00:51
The Prime Minister is under fire after denying he's playing political games by refusing to attend Waitangi.

'His going or not going to Waitangi is speaking loudly to Maori' - academic criticises Bill English over Waitangi stance
00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

00:34
Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

'Highly dangerous' tagging by 'idiots' on Auckland train: Police investigating with potential for $10k fine

The youths were caught on camera and their work was washed away less than a day later.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ