Bill English accepts invite from Auckland marae to celebrate Waitangi Day

Bill English has accepted an invitation to attend Waitangi Day celebrations at an Auckland marae.

Ngati Whatua Orakei will host the annual Prime Minister's Breakfast, followed by a Waitangi Day event at Okahu Bay.

"We are honoured that the Prime Minister has chosen to join us to celebrate a truly significant day in New Zealand's calendar," Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust chairman Phllip Davis said in a statement.

"Our people look forward to providing warm hospitality to the Prime Minister and our many other guests."

He said the iwi wanted to create an "inclusive" Waitangi Day focused on unity, partnership and the future.