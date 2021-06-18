Bikie gang members ride en masse down Auckland motorway following funeral

Dozens of bikie gang members took to Auckland's Northwestern motorway today in a convoy of motorcycles following a funeral in the city.

The group departed from St Joseph's Catholic church in Grey Lynn following the funeral of a man linked to the Head Hunters gang.

Taranaki Fuimano died in Auckland Hospital over the weekend after he was found unresponsive in police custody.

The bikies were filmed travelling under the Carrington Road overbridge at Point Chevalier following the funeral service.

Hundreds turned out to attend the service, prompting police to close several roads surrounding the church.

Earlier today police said they're "continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the procession is carried our in a safe manner for all road users".

Yesterday police warned Aucklanders ahead of the funeral procession.

"A large number of riders are expected to take part, with the procession travelling across Auckland throughout the day," Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said.