Bikie gang members ride en masse down Auckland motorway following funeral

Dozens of bikie gang members took to Auckland's Northwestern motorway today in a convoy of motorcycles following a funeral in the city.

Dozens of bikies cruised down the motorway at Point Chevalier following the Grey Lynn service. Source: 1 NEWS

The group departed from St Joseph's Catholic church in Grey Lynn following the funeral of a man linked to the Head Hunters gang.

Taranaki Fuimano died in Auckland Hospital over the weekend after he was found unresponsive in police custody.

The bikies were filmed travelling under the Carrington Road overbridge at Point Chevalier following the funeral service.

Hundreds turned out to attend the service, prompting police to close several roads surrounding the church.  

Taranaki Fuimaono is being farewelled at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Auckland’s Grey Lynn. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier today police said they're "continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the procession is carried our in a safe manner for all road users".

Yesterday police warned Aucklanders ahead of the funeral procession.

"A large number of riders are expected to take part, with the procession travelling across Auckland throughout the day," Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said.

"We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions where dangerous driving behaviour has been exhibited by some of the riders, which has at times put those involved and the wider community at risk."

