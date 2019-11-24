Bikes, scooters and chairs among rubbish hauled out of Wellington Harbour

Bikes, scooters and skateboards are among the thousands of kilograms of rubbish hauled up from the bottom of Wellington Harbour each year.

While much of Wellington had a relaxing Sunday, the Bubblebusters were on a mission to clean up the harbour, diving into waters of 15 degrees to pull out all sorts of junk from the murky depths.

"You can't see much under there but you sort of feel around and find the trash and pick it up," volunteer diver Ben Macy told 1 NEWS.

Most of their scavenging is around the nooks and crannies of the wharves. Within minutes of going under, they returned with a rental bike, a chair, a scooter and another bike.

The divers use specially designed bags to stop them from being dragged down when pulling out the bigger items.

The Bubblebusters have been hauling up rubbish from the harbour every month for the past three years.