TODAY |

Bikes, scooters and chairs among rubbish hauled out of Wellington Harbour

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Wellington

Bikes, scooters and skateboards are among the thousands of kilograms of rubbish hauled up from the bottom of Wellington Harbour each year.

While much of Wellington had a relaxing Sunday, the Bubblebusters were on a mission to clean up the harbour, diving into waters of 15 degrees to pull out all sorts of junk from the murky depths.

"You can't see much under there but you sort of feel around and find the trash and pick it up," volunteer diver Ben Macy told 1 NEWS.

Most of their scavenging is around the nooks and crannies of the wharves. Within minutes of going under, they returned with a rental bike, a chair, a scooter and another bike.

The divers use specially designed bags to stop them from being dragged down when pulling out the bigger items.

The Bubblebusters have been hauling up rubbish from the harbour every month for the past three years.

"There's plenty of trash in there," volunteer diver Pete Humphris said. "It would be nice to see it decreasing rather than it staying relatively steady."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Volunteers haul thousands of kilograms of rubbish from the waters each year. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Students faced mistake in NCEA Level 2 maths exam
2
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
3
Man dead after being shot by police in Tauranga following 14-hour standoff
4
Lack of Māori being voted onto local body councils called out as racism
5
Raw video: flames captured shooting out of Boeing 777 engine before emergency landing at LAX
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37

Protestors continue demonstration against Austrian ship in Timaru Harbour
02:39

Man dead after being shot by police in Tauranga following 14-hour standoff

Abuse survivor wants culture change in church, not resignations

Baby graves destroyed in South Auckland - 'It was so sad and heart-breaking'