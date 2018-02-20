When is a bike not a bike? When it is deemed a car

Ravi Telang owns a 400CC Piaggio 3-wheeler. He pays bike rego of around $400 and he has to have a bike license to ride it.

His friend owns a similar Yamaha 3-wheeler – but he only pays car rego of about $80 and only needs a car license to ride it.

Ravi came to TVNZ1's Fair Go because he reckons riding any bike on a car license is unsafe – and says all 3 wheelers should pay the same sort of rego.

The NZTA’s Andy Knackstedt says these bikes are actually classified by the manufacturer, so when they were imported into New Zealand, one bike was classed as a bike, and the other as a car.

Mr Knackstedt says yes, that's causing issues for riders and for regulators like the NZTA – both here and overseas – and the Agency is looking at the problem.