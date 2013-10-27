Bike Barn fined $800,000 for misleading customers

The joint operators for Bike Barn New Zealand, Bike Retail Group Limited and Bikes International Limited, have been fined $800,000 today for misleading prices.

Source: 1 NEWS

The two firms pleaded guilty to a combined 18 charges brought by the Commerce Commission for misleading customers about discounts available on bicycles and the duration of the discounts.

"Bike Barn used exaggerated discounting strategies that gave the impression to customers that they were purchasing bikes at significant mark-downs from the normal retail price - typically 50% off," Commissioner Anna Rawlings said.

"It also advertised clearance specials that created an impression that discounts were available for a limited time only," she added.

The Commerce Commission has revealed that neither were true and the discounted prices were Bike Barn's usual selling prices.

"Out of nearly 6,000 bike sales we analysed during our investigation, only 30 were sold at the so-called full price." Ms Rawlings added.

Wording in Bike Barn's advertising including "final days" gave the impression that promotions were abut to end and created a misleading sense of urgency for customers.

It's products were commonly available at the same price before and after these advertising sales.