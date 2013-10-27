 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Bike Barn fined $800,000 for misleading customers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The joint operators for Bike Barn New Zealand, Bike Retail Group Limited and Bikes International Limited, have been fined $800,000 today for misleading prices.

Source: 1 NEWS

The two firms pleaded guilty to a combined 18 charges brought by the Commerce Commission for misleading customers about discounts available on bicycles and the duration of the discounts.

"Bike Barn used exaggerated discounting strategies that gave the impression to customers that they were purchasing bikes at significant mark-downs from the normal retail price - typically 50% off," Commissioner Anna Rawlings said.

"It also advertised clearance specials that created an impression that discounts were available for a limited time only," she added.

The Commerce Commission has revealed that neither were true and the discounted prices were Bike Barn's usual selling prices. 

"Out of nearly 6,000 bike sales we analysed during our investigation, only 30 were sold at the so-called full price." Ms Rawlings added. 

Wording in Bike Barn's advertising including "final days" gave the impression that promotions were abut to end and created a misleading sense of urgency for customers.

It's products were commonly available at the same price before and after these advertising sales.

The $800,000 fine received by Bike Barn is one of the largest handed down under the Fair Trading Act in New Zealand. 

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

00:35
2
The woman can be seen attempting to flee a car with her daughter before her attacker strikes back taking the child and driving off.

Video shows terrified mum trying to give toddler to McDonald's employee during drive-thru attack

00:29
3
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:39
4
The two newlyweds, McCaw and Gemma Flynn said despite their athletic careers the race was a daunting task.

'We're just like amateur athletes in this sort of stuff'- Richie McCaw taking on his next challenge, the Coast to Coast


00:22
5
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ