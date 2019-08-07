Biggest number of Police in operation as new graduates bring total to 10,000

A huge surge in the amount of people now working in New Zealand’s police force as resulted in the most amount of police ever in New Zealand.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

Since 2017, when the current drive for new officers began, there has been a 13 per cent increase in graduates from the Royal New Zealand Police College.

There are now 10,000 police on the job after 59 new constables graduated from police college earlier today.

Perhaps aptly chosen, the patron of the new wing of recruits is Director General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield the front man in New Zealand’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Bloomfield and Police Commissioner Mike Bush spoke to the new police constables in small groups to ensure social distancing was met.

“There are no extraordinary people, there are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and you too, in a week’s time will be called on to do extraordinary things,” shared Dr Bloomfield.

Most of the graduates are remaining in the North Island, with just 11 being sent down south.

Tasman District will receive four new graduates, Canterbury will get five and Southern just two.

Central North Island districts will have 12 additional constables, just one in Waikato, three in the Bay of Plenty, two in Eastern District and eight in Central.

Whereas Auckland’s districts will receive the most, 14 going to Counties Manukau, eight to Auckland and six to Waitematā.

“I know that you will do us proud and what a time to be starting your career… your families will be proud of you and we are sorry they could not share this wonderful day with you,” apologised Police Commissioner Bush.

Due to the virus outbreak the attendees were limited on who could witness the swearing in ceremony.