'The biggest of hearts' - Families pay tribute to boys, grandmother killed in Raetihi farm tragedy

Two young boys and their grandmother, who died after a crash on a farm in Raetihi, central North Island, are being remembered by their families.

Luka and JJ Sirett (left) and their grandmother Bev Hiscox (right). Source: Supplied

Luka, 10, and JJ Sirett, 5, were killed along with their grandmother, Bev Hiscox, yesterday.

Their grandfather Mike Hiscox survived.

The four had been riding in a side-by-side off-road vehicle when it crashed into a pond on the rural property just after 11am yesterday.

Mr Hiscox managed to escape with just minor injuries, but the other three were trapped and died at the scene.

Today the family confirmed their identities in a statement, paying tribute to them.

"The families are deeply saddened by this tragic course of events which resulted in the loss of their Mum and Nanny, and her two grandsons," family spokesperson and district councillor Elijah Pue says.

"Naturally, the families are distraught but are comforted by the support of the close-knit Waimarino community and their friends."

Ms Hiscox was remembered as a "stalwart in the community" and a talented gardener with "the biggest heart", who held many voluntary roles across the Ruapehu District.

"Luka and JJ were the closest of brothers," Mr Pue says.

"Luka gave his absolute best at everything he did and was a Lego Master and an avid Minecraft player. He was also an awesome singer.

"JJ loved snuggles and being in the outdoors - and had a cheeky smile.

"Just like their Nanny, Luka and JJ had the biggest of hearts."